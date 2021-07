COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – There will be two opportunities for people in need to get free food in Columbiana County Thursday.

Second Harvest Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be in Hanoverton at Fellowship of the Beloved on Bethesda Road. It starts at 10 a.m.

The Oasis Food Ministry of First Christian Church in Columbiana will be holding a drive-thru distribution from 4 to 6 p.m. It’s happening at the church on Cherry Street. Stay in your car and make sure you bring a photo ID.