SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Two firefighters were hurt and two dogs died in a house fire in Salem Wednesday.

According to Capt. Jeff Olinger, crews were called about 11:05 a.m. to a house on Shady Lane after a neighbor said that smoke was coming from the eaves and that the door was hot to the touch.

The people who live there were not home at the time.

Olinger said that one firefighter was hurt battling the fire and was treated and released from a local hospital. Another firefighter suffered a minor injury at the scene but did not need treatment.

Two dogs were lost in the fire, but two cats survived and were given oxygen at the scene by firefighters.

Mutual aid was called in to help with the fire which included crews from Perry Township, Green Township and Damascus.

The Salvation Army was notified to help the people who live there, Olinger said.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.