NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Two families are displaced after an apartment fire overnight on on East Laurel Avenue in New Castle.

Roads were blocked off around 3 a.m. Sunday morning as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Smoke was seen coming out of the roof of the building.

Officials say no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.