SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Two people escaped a fire that broke out inside their mobile home in Shenango Township, Lawrence County.

Crews were called about 6:45 a.m. Monday to the trailer inside a mobile home park on Kerr Road, off of New Butler Road.

Two adults inside got out safely.

Fire and smoke were coming from the trailer when crews arrived. They were able to get it under control quickly.

The cause is under investigation.