YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people escaped a fire in their Youngstown home early Thursday morning.

Firefighters said it started around 4:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of Lansdowne Blvd.

Two people were inside on the second floor at the time, but they managed to get out safely.

There is a lot of damage to the roof.

Firefighters think it was an electrical fire.

The Red Cross has been called to help the family.