2 dogs dead, 3 rescued from a van in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two dogs were found dead, three in poor condition, inside a van in Austintown last week.

Animal Charity said the Mahoning County Dog Warden was sent to the home for a license check.

Afterward, a humane agent was called out and found the dogs in a van.

Mary Louk said the van had a stall for each dog, with poor conditions inside.

“Obviously, a van has no insulation. It’s going to be very cold. It was pretty unclear. The animals were covered in feces and dirt,” she said.

Animal Charity is asking for the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office to pursue felony charges.

The three living dogs are currently under treatment.