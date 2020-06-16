2 die after crash on I-80 in Girard

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people have died after a crash on Interstate 80 in Girard.

The crash happened just after noon on Tuesday in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 227.

Traffic was backed up past the Liberty exit.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, two people were traveling westbound on I-80 in the middle lane on a red 1992 Honda Goldwing Tricycle.

One driver was traveling westbound on I-80 in the left lane in a white 2010 Freightliner Semi-Tractor with double trailers.

The Honda swerved to avoid debris in the roadway. It then overturned into the left lane and both people were thrown from it. The Freightliner hit the Honda and the two riders.

The passenger of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center, where he died.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

I-80 westbound was closed during the crash investigation but has since reopened.

Highway Patrol is investigating.