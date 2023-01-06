YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people are dead after a car they were in was riddled with bullets about 11 p.m. on Interstate 680 North.

A female passenger died on her way to the hospital while the male driver was dead at the scene.

The car they were driving came to a stop on the freeway just before the Belle Vista Avenue exit.

Lt. Mohammad Awad of the detective bureau said the car was severely damaged by gunfire.

“It looks like someone assassinated these two,” he said.

Casings are scattered for a 75-yard stretch of the freeway.

These are the first two homicides of the year. Last year Youngstown had 22 homicides.