YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Youngstown. A second crash in the city happened just two hours later, but no one was hurt.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Himrod and Wilson avenues.

Two cars were involved.

Police still don’t know what caused the accident.

The person who was hurt is expected to be OK.

The second crash happened around 3 a.m. along South Avenue near Florida Avenue. Two cars were severely damaged.