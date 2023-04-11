BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Construction sites at a church and surgery center were the victims of theft over the same time period.

Over the weekend, thieves targeted the construction sites at St. Mary’s Church (now owned by Greenford Christian Church) on Glenwood Avenue and the Orthopedic Surgery Center on Crossroads Drive.

According to police reports, both buildings were being renovated and there were several tools on site at both locations that were stolen.

At the Orthopedic Surgery Center, padlocks were drilled out on five tool boxes and almost all of the contents were taken. The majority were hand tools worth thousands of dollars.

Video surveillance from the site was turned over to police.

At the St. Mary’s location, police were called there twice for thefts. The first time was on Saturday and then again on Monday.

On Saturday, two saws and three spools of electric wire were taken. Police noted a set of tire tracks leading to the site. Then on Monday, the tools were reported stolen and a second set of tire tracks were found.

Nearby surveillance video is being reviewed in that case as well.