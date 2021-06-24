2 charged in Warren theft of stimulus money, gaming system

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are facing charges in connection to a burglary in Warren.

According to a police report, officers were called about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday to a house in the 2600 block of Duke Ave. SE on reports of a burglary.

A woman there said that she came home to find two men leaving her house and that $7,000 in stimulus money was taken from a locked box in her house along with a PlayStation gaming system.

Police noted that the backdoor to the house appeared to be kicked in. A witness said that two men known as Skinny and Husky were seen leaving the house.

The victim told police that she followed the suspects and took a picture of the license plate of the car. Some friends of the victim showed police a Facebook photo of one of the suspects.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle behind a house in the 2200 block of Shalom Ave. NW. Nearby security video showed two men, later identified as Anthony Hudson and Anthony Ball, getting out of the car, the report stated.

A short time later, the vehicle left the area driven by Hudson. Police followed him for a short time through several streets until he turned back around and stopped in a parking lot behind Shalom Ave. NW.

Officers approached Hudson and he immediately became combative, the report stated. Officers say he threw his shoulder into an officer and threatened them saying, “You gonna have to shoot me, bro. Do you want to shoot me?”

Hudson was placed in a police cruiser as he was kicking and resisting arrest, according to a police report.

Police said Anthony Ball appeared on the scene as Hudson was being arrested. Police noted that Ball had a tattoo on his face that matched the Facebook picture of the suspect that was shown to police earlier.

Police searched Hudson’s car and said they uncovered marijuana, two digital scales and a Sony PlayStation gaming system.

Both Hudson and Ball were charged with burglary. Hudson faces additional charges of failure to comply and drug paraphernalia.

Both are scheduled for arraignment Friday.