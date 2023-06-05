LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were charged Friday after a child was found unrestrained in a vehicle that also held drug paraphernalia after a police chase, according to a police report.

Police initiated a traffic stop just after an officer saw a dark vehicle traveling fast on Belmont Avenue, make a quick turn, stop and drop off a passenger, according to a police report.

The car then took off again, so the officer activated his traffic lights and tried to initiate a stop.

The Youngstown driver, Seth Maniscalco, 46, continued driving at speeds of 60 to 70 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to the report. The vehicle then pulled into a parking lot and stopped.

While police were arresting Maniscalco, officers found a 4-year-old child in the back seat without a car seat or a seat belt.

Maniscalco was argumentative with the officers and said the child was not his, but belonged to the passenger he dropped off earlier, according to the police report.

In the vehicle, reports say the officers found a used, glass crack pike and another drug paraphernalia item.

Police also located the passenger in the vehicle, Adrra Franklin, 30, who had multiple active warrants, according to the report. Police also found a snorting straw in Franklin’s bra.

Franklin was charged with drug paraphernalia. Maniscalco was charged with failure to comply, child endangering, obstructing official business and drug paraphernalia.

He pleaded not guilty in court Monday and his bond was set at $10,000. He is due back in court next Thursday, June 15.

Firefighters found dried poop and pee in the four-year-old’s diaper and cleaned her up, according to reports. She was handed over to the grandmother.