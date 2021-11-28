2 Catholic parishes announce merger in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The same day three Catholic churches in Campbell merged into one main parish, two more parishes in Warren made a similar move.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown revealed plans to merge Saint John Paul II Parish and Saint Mary Parish in Warren effective Sunday.

Reverend David J. Bonnar, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, said in a release the parish’s offices will be at Saint Mary’s.

Father Frantisek Katrinak, pastor of both Warren parishes, cited financial strains at Saint John Paul II as the reason for the proposed merger. He said for the past two years the parishioners have been responsive to the merger, already treating the two parishes as one unit.

Bonnar officially accepted the merger recommendation from Katrinak, which was announced Sunday.

“Pope Francis has invited us to be a Church that journeys together, and this is what you are doing with this merger. As your shepherd, I am committed to your care so that the people of Warren and the entire Diocese might find new ways to journey together and proclaim the Joy of the Gospel,” Bonnar said to St. Mary’s parishioners.

Saint John Paul II Parish started as a merger of three other parishes just 10 years ago, combining Saint Joseph Parish, Christ Our King Parish, and Saint Pius X Parish.