NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Firefighters say two separate cars drove into two separate buildings in Newton Falls early Friday evening.

The accidents happened on West Broad Street around 5 p.m. Friday.

The buildings are located across from each other. One of the buildings is next door to a structure that was hit by a vehicle last year.

Firefighters say no one was hurt, but at least one of the buildings has significant damage.