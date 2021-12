YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A two-car accident temporarily blocked the intersection of North Hazelwood and Burbank avenues Saturday afternoon.

The call came in just before 1:30 p.m. Youngstown police and fire were on the scene.

EMS was checking out passengers. There were a few minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation. Ohio Edison was on the scene to clean up wires that were down.