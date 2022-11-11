BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns will be without two key starters on Sunday afternoon in Miami.

The team has officially ruled out tight end David Njoku and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for the game.

It is the second straight game that the two standouts will miss for Cleveland.

This season, Njoku is having a breakout campaign, piling up 34 receptions for 418 yards and a touchdown.

Owusu-Koramoah has played in seven games this season, and has amassed 26 tackles with a pair of forced fumbles.

The Browns and Dolphins will kickoff on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Miami. The game will be televised locally on WKBN-27.