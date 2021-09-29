2 arrested in connection to Sharon shooting

Editor’s note: A prior version of this article showed someone else’s picture for Marlon Howard, Jr. We regret that error and apologize for it.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting in Sharon over the weekend.

Marlon Howard Jr., 18, of Sharon, and Hezekiah King, 17, of Farrell, were charged with robbery and aggravated assault. King is facing an additional charge of carrying a firearm without a license.

On Saturday, police responded to a report of someone shot on the 500 block of Meek Street. Police say the victim was meeting the two men to buy marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, Howard and King both pointed guns at the victim and King told him to “run his pockets,” which is slang for robbery.

Police say as the victim tried to run and he was shot in the hip.

Both men are due back in court next month.