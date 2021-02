Last month, people outside of Chardon reported hearing the explosions

GEAUGA CO. (WYTV) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a series of mysterious explosions in Geauga County.

One person was arrested for the illegal sales of explosives while a second suspect was arrested for the illegal manufacturing of explosives.

Some homeowners complained that it shook their windows.