2 arrested at deadly Braceville Twp. crash scene back in court

NEWTON FALLS, (WKBN) – The two men who troopers say led them on a wild chase a week ago were back in court again Tuesday.

Noah Denious, 22, of Cuyahoga Falls and Leaon Gordon, 26, of Connecticut, were both arrested after troopers say Gordon drove his Jeep into the scene of a double fatal crash in Braceville Township.

A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday for both suspects.

Bond has been set for both at $25,000.

At some point, officials say Denious grabbed the Newton Falls police officer’s gun and the pair sped away.

They were caught near the Portage County line.

Denious remains free on bond for now while Gordon is in the Trumbull County Jail. They’ll return to court again next month.

The officer whose gun was taken is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.