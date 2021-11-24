2 arrested after Youngstown chase ending with crash into police car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $36,500 for a West Side man who was one of two people arrested Tuesday after a car being chased by police collided with an unmarked police car.

Raheen Traylor, 19, of Oregon Avenue, was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Renee DiSalvo on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business.

Traylor was arrested in June on a charge of improper handling of a firearm charge and had been free on bail while that case is pending.

A 17-year-old male from Scioto Avenue was also arrested on a gun charge and booked into the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center. A third person who was in the car with the two suspects managed to get away.

Reports said the three were in a car that police tried to pull over about 6:40 p.m. at Idora and Firnley avenues for running a stop sign.

The car stopped and when the officers, who are members of the Neighborhood Response Unit, walked up to the car, the car drove away.

The officers gave chase and lost the car on Hillman Street, but a marked police car spotted it on Oak Hill Avenue, reports said.

Reports said officers converged on the Glenwood Avenue area and the unmarked police car was broadsided by the car they were chasing on Mercer Avenue and shoved into a utility pole.

Three men inside the car jumped out and ran, reports said. Traylor was found at Edwards Avenue and High Street, reports said. He was taken to the county jail, where he was arraigned via video hookup.

The juvenile was caught after he fell down a ravine on Mercer Avenue, reports said.

Inside the car, police found a loaded 9mm handgun and a .40-caliber handgun loaded with an extended magazine, reports said. Reports said inside a backpack the juvenile had was a loaded .40-caliber handgun that was also loaded with an extended magazine.

Officers in the NRU patrol areas of the city that are known for gun crimes. They have made over 20 gun arrests just this month alone.

There were two officers in the vehicle that was hit during the chase. Those officers were examined and were released without serious injuries.