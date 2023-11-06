UNION TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Two men were arrested after a reported hostage situation on Friday, according to the Union Township Police Department.

Union Township Police responded to a home on the 300 block of Miller Road just after 1 p.m. Friday for reports of an apparent home invasion/hostage situation.

The department reported it got everyone out of the residence safely with the assistance of the Lawrence County CIRT Unit, Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Lawrence County Sheriffs, New Castle Police, North Beaver Police, Neshannock Police, Pulaski Police, Bessemer Police, Mahoning Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police.

Two AK-47s were confiscated from the residence, according to police.

DeMarkis Howell and Keshon Lee were arrested on charges of aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, possession of weapons not to possess and unlawful restraint. Both men were taken to Lawrence County Jail.