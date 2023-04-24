WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested after several people reported a fight with shots fired Friday night outside Pit Stop in Warren.

Vanity Jones of Austintown and Michael Walker of Youngstown are both being held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond.

Jones is facing a felonious assault charge While Walker is charged with falsification and obstructing official business.

The two were arrested after police responded to Pit Stop for a report of shots fired. Several people called 911 and told dispatchers someone was beating up a woman at the gas station off Route 422 and a group of people fighting.

Jones and Walker pleaded not guilty to the charges at their arraignments. They’re both due back in court on Thursday.