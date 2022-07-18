NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested and accused of attacking a 63-year-old woman inside her Niles home.

The incident happened July 8 at about 4:30 a.m. at a house in the 800 block of Park Ave. but wasn’t reported by the victim until July 15, according to a police report.

The woman said she was awakened by a man, later identified as 42-year-old Daniel Campbell, breaking items in her house and that he ripped the thermostat off the wall. She said when she tried to call 911, the man took her phone and during the scuffle slammed her hand into a wall.

The victim said the man’s girlfriend, 40-year-old Nichole Danko, got involved and punched her in the back.

Police said the victim had several bruises on her hands and arms and a large bruise on her back.

Officers went to the victim’s home and arrested Campbell and Danko.

Campbell is facing charges of domestic violence and disrupting public service. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. A hearing is scheduled for July 25. Danko is facing assault charges. She also pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and will be back in court on July 25.