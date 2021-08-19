2 arraigned in court after secret indictments in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A task force investigation spanning several years led to the arrests of two men in Warren Tuesday.

Police arrested 28-year-old Tre Vaughn Walker and 24-year-old Jarelle Johnson. They were arraigned Wednesday.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s TAG task force secretly indicted the two men on separate drug trafficking charges.

Walker, who the task force began investigating in 2019, pleaded not guilty to nine charges related to trafficking fentanyl, as well as 10 other drug-related charges. He faces a total of 19 charges.

He has served two years in prison for felony convictions involving guns.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to one separate charge of trafficking cocaine. Court records show he served 10 months in prison after a conviction 3 years ago for heroin trafficking.

After they were arrested on the secret indictments, both faced the judge in the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. He set Walker’s bond at $5,000 and ordered back for a pre-trial hearing September 5.

Johnson’s bond has been set at $2,500 and he’ll be back before the judge next Monday.

Last year, Walker was arrested after police say he threw a gun out of his SUV window while leading police on a chase. That case is still ongoing.