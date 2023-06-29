WARREN TWP, Ohio (WKBN) — A crash off of U.S. Route 422 resulted in injuries to two adults and three children, sending them all to the hospital.

Police responded to a call just before 11 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a crash at 422 Eastbound near Pleasant Park Court.

WKBN

WKBN

Ohio State Troopers said the two adults in this crash were thrown from the vehicle — one landed on the guardrail the other in the creek. Both of the adults were sent to the hospital with severe injuries while three children had minor scrapes and bruises, according to Warren Fire Chief.

One of the adults was transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center and the other adult and all three children were taken to Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment.

Crews are still on scene, check back here for updates.