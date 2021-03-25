2 additional suspects indicted for murder in death 4-year-old Struthers boy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted two additional people on aggravated murder charges with death penalty specifications for the September shooting death of a 4-year-old Struthers boy.

Brandon Crump, 18, and Andre Stephon McCoy, 21, of Redondo Road, also face four counts of attempted murder as well as aggravated robbery for the Sept. 21 home invasion at a Perry Street home that led to the death of Rowan Sweeney, 4.

Sweeney was killed in the home of his mother when a group of people went there to rob a man of his stimulus check, reports said.

Already charged with aggravated murder for Sweeney’s death is Kimonie Bryant, 24. A superseding indictment was also issued for Bryant, who turned himself in hours after Sweeney’s death and has been in the Mahoning County jail ever since.

A conspiracy count was added to Bryant’s indictment. He also faces the death penalty if convicted.

McCoy was also injured in the shooting and at one point was on life support. It is not clear what his medical condition is at this point.

Indicted on charges of tampering with evidence are Bryant’s mother, Lashawn Scott, 43, of Cassius Avenue and Crump’s girlfriend, Odyessie Butler-Reed, 19, of Rhoda Avenue.

Scott is accused of hiding Bryant’s phone the day of the murder and Butler-Reed is accused of deleting Crump’s social media postings between Nov. 4, when he was arrested, and Dec. 31.

Crump was arrested in November on a warrant for aggravated robbery with a firearm specification and originally charged in juvenile court. His case was bound over to common pleas court earlier this month.

They are expected to be arraigned April 6 in common pleas court.

The death penalty specifications for the three aggravated murder defendants say that they should receive the death penalty if jurors find them guilty of aggravated murder because the child was killed while the defendants were committing another felony; because the victim was under 13; and that the child was killed during a course of conduct that could have resulted in the deaths of two or more people.

Yarnell Green Jr. 30, was the person reports said was the target of the robbery. Green was at the home of the child’s mother, Alexis Schneider, 23. They were both wounded in the shooting that took the child’s life and injured two others.

Sunday, Green and Schneider were arrested by Youngstown police on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after a car Green was driving was pulled over for a traffic violation and a loaded handgun was found in the car.

Green did admit to police the gun is his and he carries it because he is afraid of being shot again.

They are both free on bond pending preliminary hearings in municipal court.