FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Two people were charged after a woman accused them of kidnapping and holding her at gunpoint, according to a criminal complaint.

Kelyn McKelly and Rebecca Schell both face kidnapping charges out of Mercer County.

The criminal complaint says police were called to the intersection of Union Street and Darr Avenue in Farrell Tuesday on reports that a woman was being held at gunpoint.

Police knocked on a door of a residence on the 900 block of Darr Avenue and found the victim with McKelly and Schell.

The victim said McKelly pointed the gun at her and her boyfriend. McKelly and Schell would not let her leave, according to the criminal complaint. The victim reportedly stayed out of fear the suspects would shoot her.

According to the complaint, Schell told the victim if she lied to police, she would be set free.

Police arrested both McKelly and Schell on the scene. McKelly and Schaw were both charged with kidnapping for ransom and false imprisonment.

Both suspects’ bond was set at $100,000. They are due back in court Thursday.