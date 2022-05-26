WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County is getting a big financial boost.

The area known as The Golden Triangle has been awarded $2.7 million. A check was presented Thursday as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The money will be used to improve roads, water lines and other infrastructure to improve truck traffic to 13 businesses that are part of the triangle.

The Golden Triangle is an area of approximately 1000 acres located within Trumbull County in parts of both Howland Township and the City of Warren. According to county documents, it represents a geographically concentrated group of industries engaged in manufacturing, material processing, warehousing and distribution, with some of the local industries dating back to the early twentieth century.