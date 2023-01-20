YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the time of year for shows that feature weddings, boats and homes and gardens.

But on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Penguin City Brewery in downtown Youngstown, the first-ever Party Connection show will be held. It is a party planning event.

There will be 27 vendors featuring items like soups, beauty supplies, charcuterie boards, sweet treats, balloons and photography.

“You know, we sent it out to see who would be excited and all of sudden we just got a ton of people that wanted to be involved. So it was really fun that it reached a lot of people,” said Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki, owner of Penguin City Brewery.

According to Lyras-Bernacki, they even had to turn some people away.

Admission into the party planning event at Penguin City is free.