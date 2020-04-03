193 COVID-19 cases in Mahoning County, 11 deaths

New numbers out Friday from Mahoning County Public Health show an increase of one coronavirus case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – New numbers out Friday from Mahoning County Public Health show an increase of one coronavirus case.

As of Friday, April 3, there are 193 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, 88 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

The breakdown of cases show that the average age is 62.7. Other statisitcs include:

Male- 52%

Female – 48%

Under the age of 60 – 39.5%

60-79 years – 42.5%

80 years and older – 18%

Age rage in years – 19 to 99%

Of the 11 deaths, 73% were male and 27% female, 91% of those were people between 60 and 80 years old or older.