193 COVID-19 cases in Mahoning County, 11 deaths

Local News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – New numbers out Friday from Mahoning County Public Health show an increase of one coronavirus case.

As of Friday, April 3, there are 193 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, 88 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

The breakdown of cases show that the average age is 62.7. Other statisitcs include:

  • Male- 52%
  • Female – 48%
  • Under the age of 60 – 39.5%
  • 60-79 years – 42.5%
  • 80 years and older – 18%
  • Age rage in years – 19 to 99%

Of the 11 deaths, 73% were male and 27% female, 91% of those were people between 60 and 80 years old or older.

