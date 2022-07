(WKBN) — Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County resuced 19 animals from a home Friday.

According to their Facebook post, when humane agents arrived, the smell of ammonia was overwhelming forcing officers to step outside the home.

Cats, dogs, guinea pigs, snakes, bearded dragons, and birds were removed.

Courtesy: Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County’s Facebook

The intake has added to their already over-capacity shelter.

They are asking for any donations to help continue to prosecute animal cruelty and neglect cases.