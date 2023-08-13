YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday was a beautiful day for the 18th annual Slovak Festival. Lots of people showed up at Saint Mathias Church in Youngstown to celebrate.

People took a bite into traditional Slovakian food and enjoyed music. The crowd also listened to stories told about Slovakian heritage.

The event had over 100 baskets that were raffled off, that money raised goes to Our Lady of Sorrow Parish.

“Very proud of our heritage and customs and traditions,” said Rob Chismar, musical director of Our Lady of Sorrows. “It kind of encompasses everything.”

Leaders of the festival say they hope to pass their traditions to the next generation.