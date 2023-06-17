YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eighteen faculty members have announced their retirements from Youngstown State University.

Among them is Dr. Nancy Wagner, chair of the Centofanti School of Nursing.

The most came from the College of Science, Technology, Engineering Mathematics (7), followed by the College of Health and Human Services (6), College of Liberal Arts, Social Studies, and Education (3) and the College of Creative Arts (2).

The lists of those retiring by College are College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics:

Dr. Theodore Bosela, Professor School of Computer Science, Information, and Engineering Technology.

Dr. Guang-Hwa (Andy) Chang, Professor Mathematicians and Statistics.

Dr. Neil Flowers, Assistant Professor Mathematics and Statistics.

Dr. Richard Goldthwait, Assistant Professor Mathematics and Statistics.

Dr. Heather Lorimer, Associate Professor Chemical and Biological Sciences.

Dr. Hojjat Mehri, Professor Rayen School of Engineering.

Dr. Stephen Rodabaugh, Professor Mathematics and Science.

College of Health and Human Services:

Dr. Nancy Wagner, Chair/Professor Centofanti School of Nursing.

Dr. Kimberly Ballone, Professor Centofanti School of Nursing.

Dr. James Benedict, Associate Professor Graduate Studies in Health and Rehabilitation Services.

Dr. Susan Lisko, Professor Centofanti School of Nursing.

Mr. Willie Peterson, Lecturer Social Work.

Ms. Molly Roche, Associate Professor Centofanti School of Nursing.

College of Liberal Arts, Social Studies, and Education:

Dr. Stephen Flora, Professor Psychology Sciences and Counseling.

Dr. Paul Gordiejew, Associate Professor Humanities and Social Sciences.

Dr. Gabriel Palmer-Fernandez, Professor Humanities and Social Sciences.

College of Creative Arts: