CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After a long wait, 175th annual Canfield Fair kicked off Wednesday.

The fair was canceled last year because of COVID-19, but despite the rain, organizers and vendors are excited to be back.

The fair runs Wednesday through Monday.

There’s also a new app to help fairgoers navigate a bit easier. The Canfield Fairgrounds app allows you to purchase tickets, look at the fair schedule and a list of vendors and access a map.