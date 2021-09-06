175th Canfield Fair ends with Shinedown concert

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday night’s closing act at the Canfield Fair was Shinedown, an American rock band from Florida.

Lines formed early as fans waited to enter the grandstands.

The Canfield Fair’s director of entertainment said they had just shy of 7,000 people at the Darius Rucker concert on Sunday. They were expecting at least that many for the Shinedown concert.

Many fans said they were just eager to be able to attend live concerts again.

“It’s the first concert since COVID that we’ve been to so super, super excited about that,” said event-goer Emily Savage.

“I’m excited to see Starset,” said event-goer Justin Zarnoski.

Shinedown’s opening act was the visionary media collective Starset. Its lead singer Dustin Bates is a Salem native.

The concert concluded this year’s Canfield Fair.