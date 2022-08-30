COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in Columbiana can use your help in solving a death from 17 years ago.

On August 30, 2005, Michael Williams was tragically beaten in his car 30 feet from his home.

The prosecutor’s and sheriff’s offices are asking anyone with information to contact them so they can help solve this case.

Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office – anonymous tip line: 330-420-1050

Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office: 330-424-7255

In a Facebook post, the county prosecutor’s office said their thoughts and prayers are with his family.