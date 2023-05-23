YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 17-year-old implicated in the death of 14-year-old Landon Lockhart pleaded guilty to his role in the crime.

Three 17-year-old boys are charged in the death. We are not naming the suspects since they all are being adjudicated in juvenile court.

Lockhart’s body was found in January 2022 on the East Side of Youngstown. He had been reported missing since Nov. 21, 2022. His family celebrated what would have been Lockhart’s 16th birthday last month.

Landon Lockhart

Lockhart’s mother, LaJena Solomon, said she thinks of her son every day and the teenager he would have grown into, the future he would have and the memories they all shared.