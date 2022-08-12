LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenager is now in custody, accused of making threats to groups at the Liberty Local School District last week.

A 17-year-old boy is facing a felony inducing panic charge. It stems from the investigation into two threats made toward two different groups at Liberty Schools last week.

Police Chief Toby Meloro says the teenager turned himself in and was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center Friday morning.

“Hopefully, he learns from this but it’s a heck of a learning lesson,” Meloro said.

Meloro says the teenager lives in Youngstown and was a student at Liberty last year, but not this upcoming school year.

Superintendent Andy Tommelleo says the district is happy with how thorough and quick detectives worked this case.

“I hope families feel safe. I hope they have more confidence in how the school and how the local police have handled this,” Tommelleo said.

Both police and the district stress threats such as this will be taken seriously, and the outcome resulting in criminal charges should send a clear message.

“This is not a joke. We’re going to pursue this to the highest extent,” Meloro said.

“We’re angry and we’re tired of the disruptions that this causes to our families, to our school, and we are gonna continue to take this seriously and come down as hard as we can when individuals are caught,” Tommelleo said.