MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) — A man is in the Mercer County Jail after Pennsylvania State Police conducted a traffic stop that revealed 17.6 pounds of suspected heroin in a hidden compartment, PSP reports state.

Jose Baez Cabrera, 31, of New York was arrested after an Aug. 16 traffic stop revealed 17.6 pounds of suspected heroin in what reports state was an aftermarket hidden compartment.

Cabrera is facing charges of improper sun screening (window tint); intentional possession of a controlled substance; and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.

A preliminary hearing is set for 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 31 at Mercer County Courthouse.

Cabrera remains in jail after being unable to post $100,000 bail.