YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local German social club that started the same year President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation shared some of the highlights from its long history on Friday.

The Maennerchor Club, located about a half mile from downtown Youngstown on Mahoning Avenue, turned 160 this year. The club occupies a large house from the 1800s — and a brick building that was added on in the 1930s or 1940s.

The feature that stands out is under the modern-day sign out front: “Founded in 1863.”

“I think it may be one of the oldest clubs in Youngstown, if not the oldest,” said Maennerchor Club member Michael Bachinger.

Bachinger served as a guide through the history of the Maennerchor Club as the Friday evening crowd sat at the bar drinking beers and eating. Bachinger started with the meaning of “maennerchor,” or “men’s choir.”

“Up until just recently, maybe in the last 10 years, has the choir gone away. It’s had a choir since 1863, traveled all over the United States,” Bachinger said.

This picture is from 1926 — the year of the move to the current house. One man is holding a conductor’s baton.

This is 1940 — children dressed in German-style clothes.

This is 1953 — the 90th anniversary celebration on the stage in the upstairs hall.

“This was the focal point. They had singer conventions, and they would all come here,” Bachinger said.

Today, the upstairs hall — the scene of so many concerts and celebrations — remains unfinished after the roof collapsed 13 years ago. The musical emblem draped over the stage is one of the few original items that remain.

The plan is to get the hall operational again and rent it out, but the club needs around $150,000.

“You got more money coming in to where we can put it toward other things: fixing the parking lot, maybe adding on another bocce court,” said Maennerchor Club trustee Kiernan Kavanagh.

The club has some interesting features. It’s red chairs came from Youngstown’s former General Fireproofing Company. The kitchen’s upstairs, so the food’s delivered by a mechanical shoot that drops it to be served in the dining room below.

The club has 450 members, and the future looks bright.

“I think it can survive. Keep the food good, keep the prices of drinks reasonable — people will come here,” Bachinger said.

Annual memberships to the Maennerchor Club are $20 for a single — and $30 for a family. It’s open seven days a week for members, but is only open to the public on Wednesday’s for wings — and Friday’s for fish.