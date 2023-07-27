YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley remembers the importance of UAW contract negotiations. They’ve started again. But this time, electric vehicle production is charging up across the country, and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown wants those Voltage Valley workers to be a part of these negotiations.

Ultium Cells has already put together 10 million cells at its plant in Lordstown. The batteries are the platform for an all-electric future. But Senator Brown believes the workers deserve better pay.

“$16 an hour is insulting to these workers. People are making more than that sometimes in Starbucks,” Brown said.

The workers overwhelmingly voted in December to unionize. Brown has written a letter with 16 other Democratic senators hoping to put pressure on the automakers to fold in thousands of workers at joint vehicle battery facilities, but GM would likely need approval from LG to do it.

“They chose that partner so they have an excuse,” Brown said.

Brown feels there’s no reason the Ultium workers should be excluded from the national UAW contract. All-electric vehicles are coming, and Brown believes the automakers should lead the negotiations by including the battery plant workers.

“They’re always coming to government help. They get huge tax breaks. The executives at GM, they’re paid like baseball players,” Brown said.

Electric vehicle production is a big priority of the Biden Administration. Democrats want to help the clean energy industry and help workers with union contracts. Brown believes that the profits the automakers are earning should be shared even more with the workers.

“GM can absolutely afford to give it to them. We know GM abandoned auto workers in the Valley when they closed the Lordstown plant. We can’t allow them that kind of behavior again,” Brown said.

Including the Ultium workers in the national contract would most likely give them an immediate raise. Brown knows the battery plant jobs include working with chemicals, and that’s another reason he feels the workers deserve better pay.