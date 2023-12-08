YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local leaders are celebrating a grant application that will help fund 18 projects in Mahoning County.

The grant program was opened in October of 2022, and only local government and government-related entities were eligible to apply. The grant is funded by $500 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments is serving as the lead applicant on a proposal requesting $156 million toward “shovel ready” projects with partners including, but not limited to, the Ashtabula Port Authority, Columbiana County Port Authority, and the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The proposal reflects 43 projects spanning four counties (Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull).

“These are all projects that, if funded, are ready to hit the ground running and be completed by the 2026 deadline imposed by the grant program,” said Rep. Lauren McNally. “I’ve had lots of meetings with community leaders and developers working on these projects and am assisting in connecting them to additional state resources where it makes sense and advocating on their behalf at the state level.”

Local projects include:

Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber (Four-County Workforce Talent Retention & Attraction Ecosystem)

City of Youngstown (B & O Property Renovations and Riverfront Park Upgrades)

City of Youngstown (Downtown Streetscape Enhancements)

City of Youngstown (Targeted Facade Improvements)

Lowellville (Riverfront Park)

Lowellville (Stavich Bike Trail)

Mahoning Valley Historical Society (Facility Expansion and Improvement)

Mercy Health Youngstown (Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Center)

Milton Township (Mahoning Avenue Corridor Revitalization Plan)

OH WOW (Phase 4 Renovation)

QUICKmed (27 W. Federal Redevelopment)

Struthers (Downtown & Streetscape Revitalization)

Struthers (Community River Launch)

Western Reserve Port Authority (Mahoning Valley Workforce Welcome Center)

Western Reserve Port Authority (Belmont Ave Building Redevelopment)

YBI (Graduate Additive Manufacturing Facility)

YNDC (REVITALIZE Glenwood)

Youngstown Flea (Building Redevelopment)

Everyone involved in the grant is gathering Friday afternoon at America Makes for a rally in support of the application.

You can watch the rally live on the Facebook page of the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.