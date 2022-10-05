HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Buhl Park hosted the 23rd Buhl Farm Tennis Invitational on Wednesday.

Roughly 150 players from 10 different high schools competed in seven different divisions. Players from as far as Erie and Warren came to the match.

The first event started around 8:30 a.m. and lasted into the early evening. Each player had the chance to win different awards and trophies.

There is an all-boys tournament held in the spring, so founder Sue McLaughlin said she wanted to create one for girls, too.

“It’s great to be able to see these kids not only competing on the court, but interacting with one another off the court. There’s life long friendships being formed right here,” said McLaughlin, Buhl Park tennis director.

McLaughlin said it’s a fun way to close out the tennis season.