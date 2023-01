CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Cortland police have made an arrest stemming from the investigation into a threat Lakeview Local Schools received.

Two threats had been left on the district’s voicemail.

Police Chief David Morris said a 15-year-old boy from Portage County is facing felony inducing panic and misdemeanor telecommunications harassment charges.

The teenager was brought to the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center on Friday.