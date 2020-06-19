15 scholarships handed out to Valley seniors during annual luncheon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Denise DeBartolo York and Dr. John York held their annual scholarship luncheon in Youngstown Friday morning.
The pair awarded 15 scholarships totaling $150,000 to high school seniors in the Valley.
The scholarships are part of the Edward J DeBartolo Memorial Scholarship Foundation.
The following seniors received the scholarship:
“It means a lot, especially for my parents because it’s just tremendous. I basically get to go… the first year on scholarships which is amazing. It really helps a lot,” said recipient Julia Hum.
- Brooke Briggs – Beaver Local High School
- Nicholas Clementi – Warren G. Harding High School
- Emily Hasson – Beaver Local High School
- Julia Hum – Columbiana High School
- Kayla Johnson – Brookfield High School
- Dalton Keeley – Southington Chalker High School
- Gavin Leek – West Branch High School
- Isabella Minotti – Girard High School
- Gina Mondora – Cardinal Mooney High School
- Johnathan Morris – Struthers High School
- Sophia Neddy – Canfield High School
- Samantha Plocher – West Branch High School
- Adeline Schweers – Poland High School
- Alexa Senvisky – Ursuline High School
- Elizabeth Vennetti – Cardinal Mooney High School
Students were chosen by academic achievement and their involvement in the community.