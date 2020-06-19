Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

15 scholarships handed out to Valley seniors during annual luncheon

Local News

The scholarships are part of the Edward J DeBartolo Memorial Scholarship Foundation

by: Brooke Meenachan

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Denise DeBartolo York and Dr. John York held their annual scholarship luncheon in Youngstown Friday morning.

The pair awarded 15 scholarships totaling $150,000 to high school seniors in the Valley.

The scholarships are part of the Edward J DeBartolo Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

The following seniors received the scholarship:

“It means a lot, especially for my parents because it’s just tremendous. I basically get to go… the first year on scholarships which is amazing. It really helps a lot,” said recipient Julia Hum.

  • Brooke Briggs – Beaver Local High School
  • Nicholas Clementi – Warren G. Harding High School
  • Emily Hasson – Beaver Local High School
  • Julia Hum – Columbiana High School
  • Kayla Johnson – Brookfield High School
  • Dalton Keeley – Southington Chalker High School
  • Gavin Leek – West Branch High School
  • Isabella Minotti – Girard High School
  • Gina Mondora – Cardinal Mooney High School
  • Johnathan Morris – Struthers High School
  • Sophia Neddy – Canfield High School
  • Samantha Plocher – West Branch High School
  • Adeline Schweers – Poland High School
  • Alexa Senvisky – Ursuline High School
  • Elizabeth Vennetti – Cardinal Mooney High School

Students were chosen by academic achievement and their involvement in the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com