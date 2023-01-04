CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Fifteen people are facing criminal summons on charges of operating a gambling house and gambling following an investigation into complaints at four locations in Trumbull County.

According to Ohio Investigative Unit Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf, warrants were served at the following locations on Wednesday:

Convenient Food Mart, 1409 Elm Rd., Warren:

— Two gambling machines and $1,461 were seized.

— Four administrative gambling-related citations were issued against the liquor permit.

— Four employees and the owner received criminal summonses.

Northend Supermarket, 1645 N. Park Ave., Warren:

— Two gambling machines and $404 were seized.

— Four administrative gambling-related citations were issued against the liquor permit.

— Three employees and the owner received criminal summonses.

Gas Land Mart, 2851 Larchmont Ave. NE, Howland:

— Two gambling machines and $789 were seized.

— Four administrative gambling-related citations were issued against liquor permit.

— Two employees and the owner received criminal summonses.

Champion Convenient Mart, 4853 Mahoning Ave., Champion:

— Three gambling machines and $1,065 were seized.

— Five administrative gambling-related citations were issued against liquor permit.

— Two employees and the owner received criminal summonses.

Wolf says undercover investigators received payouts at all four locations.

He added that the investigation is ongoing, and part of it will be to see if there’s a connection between the machines and locations.

Warren police and Champion police assisted in the investigation.