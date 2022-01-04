14-year-old driver stopped in Boardman, guns seized

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police seized two guns from a car in Boardman that was driven by a 14-year-old boy.

Officers on patrol at about 1:20 a.m. Monday say they saw a driver, later identified as the 14-year-old, driving the wrong way on Newport Drive and initiated a traffic stop.

A 17-year-old passenger in the front seat told officers he was teaching the 14-year-old how to drive. When officers asked him to get the registration out of the glove box, officers said they saw a gun inside.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded gun under the front passenger seat.

The 17-year-old passenger told police the loaded gun was his and that he carries it for protection but didn’t know who owned the gun in the glove box, according to the police report. He was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The 14-year-old driver was issued a citation for having no driver’s license and failing to obey a traffic control device.

The 14-year-old driver and another 15-year-old in the car were released to their grandmother and issued a curfew violation. Another teen in the vehicle, who was reported as a runaway by Youngstown police, was turned over to his guardian. That teen was also issued a curfew violation.