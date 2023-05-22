STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers police are investigating after a teen was shot Saturday.

Offices were called about 9:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Morrison Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old victim in an upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

A loaded gun was found underneath a bed, according to the police report.

A 14-year-old at the house said he stole the handgun because he thought it made him look cool and that he was showing the gun to the victim and pretending to shoot it when the gun went off, the report stated. The teen said he knew the gun was loaded but wasn’t aware there was a bullet in the chamber.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His family said that he is in stable condition Monday.

An adult at the house said she was aware that a group of kids was in one bedroom watching a movie and that the victim and the suspect were in another bedroom when she heard the gunshot.

Police searched the bedroom for the spent bullet but couldn’t find it, the report stated.

Police said that the suspect helped the victim by applying pressure to his gunshot wound with a blanket until help arrived.

The incident is under investigation.