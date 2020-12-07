14 arrested in Liberty Township human trafficking sting

The suspects were arrested and charged with soliciting and possessing criminal tools

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Fourteen men were arrested over the weekend in a Liberty Township human trafficking operation.

Liberty Township police conducted the operation with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force on Sunday.

It targeted people who were trying to buy sex online.

“John stings deter those seeking to purchase sex – reducing the demand for human trafficking – and serve as a reminder that these crimes are more prevalent and closer to home than you may think,” said Attorney General Dave Yost. “Hats off to Chief Meloro and the Liberty Township Police Department on their successful operation.”

The following suspects were arrested and charged with soliciting and possessing criminal tools: