YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 13th annual Men’s Rally in the Valley is happening today at the Covelli Centre.

It is an all-day event that is free and open to the public, starting at 8:45 a.m. Doors open at 7 a.m.

The event includes a lineup of speakers, including Willie Robertson, of “Duck Dynasty,” and retired General William Gerald “Jerry” Boykin, who served as the U.S. Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence under President George W. Bush from 2002 to 2007.

Local Pastor Tarone Clay Brook said the event is all about encouraging men to be the priests of their households.

“A lot of families are growing up without the father figure there, and women have done an amazing job by filling in, but we want to encourage men to be in their rightful place. And what better way to do that than by using Biblical principles?” he said.

He said past events have addressed issues with drug addiction and divorce.

“This is a big event. It’s not one that puts a lot of pressure on folks but one that people can really have the joy of the Lord,” he said.

Due to construction in the area, the Covelli Centre won’t be accessible from South Avenue. You’ll have to take a slightly longer route and maneuver through downtown to reach the same entrance from Walnut Street.